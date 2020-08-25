$402.43 Million in Sales Expected for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to post $402.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.40 million and the lowest is $395.46 million. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund reported sales of $255.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

Shares of NYSE:DHC opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

