Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

