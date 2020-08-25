Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.40 and a beta of 0.92. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $476,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 626,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,033. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $141,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $3,981,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $2,684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

