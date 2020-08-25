KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KZMYY. ValuEngine downgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

KZMYY opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

