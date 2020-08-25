IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ISEE stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.