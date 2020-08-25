Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 469,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

HBB opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

