Brokerages Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to report sales of $91.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $129.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $233.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $361.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $499.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $455.36 million, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $541.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:NOG opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.