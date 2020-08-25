Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $430,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 480.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 104.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

