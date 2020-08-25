$89.64 Million in Sales Expected for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to report sales of $89.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.32 million and the lowest is $76.48 million. Livongo Health posted sales of $46.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year sales of $343.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $366.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $523.22 million, with estimates ranging from $488.15 million to $591.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $133.36 on Tuesday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.26.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,374.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,443 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Livongo Health by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

