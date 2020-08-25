Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.98 Million

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $45.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.06 million and the highest is $50.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $176.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.32 million to $184.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.26 million, with estimates ranging from $204.85 million to $248.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $763.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 89.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 219.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,363.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 164,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

