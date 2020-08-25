Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 360,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 529,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mmtec Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

