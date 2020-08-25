Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 360,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 529,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

