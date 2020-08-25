National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.00. National HealthCare shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 27,327 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 100.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 43.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

