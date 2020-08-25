Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.66. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 21,525 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

