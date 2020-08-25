Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 31,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 43,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, Dundee Securities boosted their price objective on Alacer Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 226.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

