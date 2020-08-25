Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.43. Saga Communications shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 7,141 shares changing hands.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

