INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Trading Up 1.7%

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $58.96. Approximately 56,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 85,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNEX shares. TheStreet cut INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded INTL FCStone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

