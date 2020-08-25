Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.82. Vermillion shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 411,792 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on VRML. BidaskClub lowered Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $268.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.
Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)
Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.
