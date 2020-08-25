Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.82. Vermillion shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 411,792 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRML. BidaskClub lowered Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Vermillion alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $268.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRML. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermillion by 100.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermillion during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermillion by 147.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermillion by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermillion by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.