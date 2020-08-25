Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXD) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

DALXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

