Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.69. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 6,501 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

