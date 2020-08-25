Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.25

Shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $13.30. Gamco Investors shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 11,937 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gamco Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $362.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other Gamco Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,610 shares of Gamco Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $55,413.50. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

