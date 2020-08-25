James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.23

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.23 and traded as high as $23.32. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 11,949 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.