ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.82

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.82 and traded as high as $60.36. ATN International shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 27,710 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,713,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $374,438. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 82.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 1.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ATN International by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.
