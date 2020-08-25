ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.82

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.82 and traded as high as $60.36. ATN International shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 27,710 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATN International Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,713,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $374,438. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 82.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 1.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ATN International by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

