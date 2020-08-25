Altair International (NASDAQ:ATAO) Trading Down 13.3%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Shares of Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 75 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Altair International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAO)

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

