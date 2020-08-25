Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

