Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.57

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $20.25. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 67,559 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 194.42% and a net margin of 93.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 282,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 70,536 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 311,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

