Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.57

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $20.25. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 67,559 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 194.42% and a net margin of 93.26%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 282,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 70,536 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 311,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.
