iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.61 and last traded at $50.61. Approximately 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 16.65% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

