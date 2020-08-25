Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.97

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.97 and traded as high as $26.01. Koppers shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 144,488 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $540.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

