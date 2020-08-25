J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 3,846,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,963,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. C. Penney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $106.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
About J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ)
J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.
