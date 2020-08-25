J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 3,846,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,963,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. C. Penney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get J. C. Penney alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $106.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. J. C. Penney had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that J. C. Penney Company, Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for J. C. Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. C. Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.