UOL Group (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. 347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of UOL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

