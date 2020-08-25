GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.00

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.85. GoPro shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,296,130 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $757.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 97.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 89.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.
About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
