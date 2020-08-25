GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.00

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.85. GoPro shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,296,130 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $757.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.47.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 97.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 89.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

