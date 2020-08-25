Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.94

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.94 and traded as high as $75.78. Piper Jaffray Companies shares last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 71,056 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

