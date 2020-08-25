BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.74. Approximately 5,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 59,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.15% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading Up 0.4%
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading Up 0.4%
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4%
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4%
Bureau Veritas Trading 1.7% Higher
Bureau Veritas Trading 1.7% Higher
Short Interest in Bank Of Princeton Declines By 14.7%
Short Interest in Bank Of Princeton Declines By 14.7%
Nam Tai Property Shares Down 2.3%
Nam Tai Property Shares Down 2.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report