BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Up 0.4%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.74. Approximately 5,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 59,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.15% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.