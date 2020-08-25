iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. 1,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 16,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

