Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Trading Down 8.4%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. 866,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,020,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

