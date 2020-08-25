Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.25. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.66.

About Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

