Short Interest in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declines By 14.7%

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.