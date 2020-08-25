The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $36.91. 3,193,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBT)

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

