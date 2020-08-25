Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.60. 97,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 87,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 million and a PE ratio of -63.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.01.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.