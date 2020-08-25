CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, President Larry Zhang bought 20,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,290.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,153 shares in the company, valued at $38,290.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 2,952,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,609,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,836,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,393.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 388.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

