FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Trading 0.5% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.37. 18,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $2,544,000.

