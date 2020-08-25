NexPoint Real Estate Finance (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 71,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses on companies in the cannabis industry.

