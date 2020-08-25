Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 31,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

BPY stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

