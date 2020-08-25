Studio Retail Group (LON:STU) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 241 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.18). 74,239 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.69.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. The Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

