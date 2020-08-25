Financial Analysis: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & NVIDIA (OTCMKTS:NVDA)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares POET Technologies and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 25.70 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -9.73 NVIDIA $10.92 billion 28.75 $2.80 billion $4.59 110.85

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NVIDIA 4 4 31 0 2.69

POET Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 285.51%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $470.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.58%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -135.75% -96.11% NVIDIA 25.93% 30.41% 18.81%

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

