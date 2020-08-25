BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to post sales of $23.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. BayCom reported sales of $19.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year sales of $100.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $109.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.34 million, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $101.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BayCom.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million.

BCML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other BayCom news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 766,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 286,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BayCom by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 131,498 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BayCom by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

BCML opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. BayCom has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.