Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.00 Million

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to announce $250.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $224.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $69,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

