$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 398,278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $517.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.01. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

