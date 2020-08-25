Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.90 million and the highest is $29.88 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $98.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.58 million to $100.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.98 million, with estimates ranging from $110.80 million to $115.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 236,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a PE ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.26. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

