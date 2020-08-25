Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce $46.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.01 million and the highest is $47.00 million. Camden National reported sales of $42.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $182.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.18 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $171.50 million, with estimates ranging from $168.09 million to $174.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth $1,426,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

