Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $521.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.00 million. Horizon Therapeutics reported sales of $335.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $133,819.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,011.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,689. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,175,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.